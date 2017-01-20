Platt Named COO of Aon Risk Solutions; Moran Is CEO of Aon Inpoint

Aon plc announced the appointment of James Platt as chief operating officer of Aon Risk Solutions and Michael Moran as chief executive officer of Aon Inpoint. Both roles are effective immediately.

Platt will be based in London, working closely with Mike O’Connor, chief executive officer of Aon Risk Solutions, and the firm’s Global Operating Committee to further develop the business’ strategy, deliver key change initiatives and drive business performance.

He has spent the last two years leading Aon Inpoint – the firm’s re/insurer consulting arm – where he helped transform the firm’s data, analytics and services offering to both insurers and colleagues, Aon said in a statement.

Platt will be able to apply his data and analytics expertise in his new role as he continues to lead the Data & Analytics business for Aon Risk Solutions and also be responsible for Aon’s Innovation Centre in Dublin.

In Moran’s new role as chief executive officer of Aon Inpoint, he will be responsible for further growing the business. Since joining Aon over 11 years ago, Moran has served Aon in a number of executive roles, most recently as chief operating officer of Aon Benfield. Earlier in his career, Moran was a founding member of Aon Inpoint. He will be based in Chicago.

“Talent development is a critical aspect of our growth strategy at Aon, and we are privileged to have a strong pool of senior and rising talent across the firm. I take particular pride in filling these leadership roles with proven Aon colleagues who will continue to drive our clients’ success,” said Steve McGill, group president of Aon plc.

Aon said the appointments demonstrate the firm’s emphasis on investment in data and analytics

Source: Aon