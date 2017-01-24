TMK Launches Unmanned Aerial Systems Cover via Its Online Platform

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has added unmanned aerial systems (UAS) insurance to its One TMK digital exchange, which will allow brokers to quote and bind UAS policies online in real time from wherever they are in the world.

The product, which features enhanced policy wording, will be available immediately to the global UAS broking community, subject to agreed business terms with TMK and licensing, the company said in a statement.

The One TMK digital exchange was launched in July 2016 with the aim of lowering transactional costs for brokers and enabling them to provide a more efficient service to their clients. In addition to the enhanced UAS product, the exchange provides TMK’s cargo insurance product Cargo 10, which enables brokers to secure coverage after completing just 10 questions.

Commenting on the new product line, James Walker, head of aviation at Tokio Marine Kiln, said: “UAS, more commonly known as drones, are playing an increasingly important role in the world and they’re a class of business we’ve been pioneering for a number of years. We are delighted to be able to offer efficiencies and cost savings to our clients and broking partners by distributing our enhanced coverage through the One TMK platform.”

Tom Hoad, head of innovation at Tokio Marine Kiln, added: “When we launched our digital exchange, we were adamant that we would have multiple products available with the capability to add new lines of business in an efficient manner. Following the addition of UAS, we’ll continue to add relevant products to One TMK that will assist our brokers and clients.”

The platform is available at www.OneTMK.com

Source: Tokio Marine Kiln

