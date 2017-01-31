Integro Appoints Abraham and Gregory to UK Financial Institutions Group

International broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers announced the hiring of industry veterans Simon Abraham and Darren Gregory, who join the firm’s growing Financial Institutions group in the London office at 100 Leadenhall Street.

The hiring of Abraham and Gregory follows Integro’s September acquisition of US-based Maloy Risk Services, a specialty retail broker serving financial institutions, including hedge fund, mutual fund, registered investment advisers, venture capital and private equity firms.

Abraham and Gregory bring more than 50 years of financial institutions broking expertise to Integro. They join Integro from Howden Insurance Brokers, and specialize in serving UK and offshore financial institutions.

Shortly after the start of his career at Underwriting Agency HS Weavers in 1991, Abraham moved to the broking sector. He has served global financial institutional clients over the past 25 years from fund/asset managers to large private family trusts with multinational assets, establishing strong relationships within the Lloyd’s and surrounding company markets to the benefit of clients.

Gregory’s more than 30 years’ experience in the London market includes serving clients of many professions, in areas including professional indemnity, directors and officers liability, and crime. For the past 10 years, he has concentrated on the financial institutions sector.

“Simon and Darren have proven track records in providing innovative insurance solutions to their financial institution clients – with the emphasis on service,” said John Sutton, president of Integro’s international operations. “This ethos fits with our philosophy and we are delighted to welcome them to Integro.”

“It’s imperative for us to join a brokerage firm where our key values align,” said Abraham. “There are many reasons to join Integro but fundamentally, we feel our clients will benefit from this firm’s commitment to its core values that include pursuing innovative solutions to their risk management needs.”

Source: Integro