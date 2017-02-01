JLT Re Appoints Pang as Philippines Managing Director

JLT Re, the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, announced the appointment of William Pang as managing director for JLT Re Philippines, subject to regulatory approval.

Pang will be relocating to Manila in the first quarter of 2017. He will be responsible for the overall management of JLT Re Philippines, focusing on areas such as strategy, market development and team expansion, JLT Re said in a statement.

Pang has been with JLT Re for the past five years based in Singapore, managing clients in Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam. Prior to joining JLT Re he had 14 years at Munich Re as deputy head of Client Management, and more recently he was head of Client Management at Asia Capital Re.

“The Philippines is a natural progression for JLT Re’s regional expansion plans, given that it’s the fourth largest economy of the ASEAN countries after Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia,” said Stuart Beatty, JLT Re Asia Pacific CEO.

“It is already a key region of focus for us and we intend to invest further with an aim to be a market leader in the future,” added Beatty. “This is part of our broader strategy to establish a presence in key countries so we can develop a focused client servicing capability across treaty, fac and analytics and grow our market position. William will play a key role as he already has excellent relationships in the Philippines.”

Pang will continue to be involved with key clients in Singapore and Vietnam and will report to Kenny Moyes, CEO of JLT Re Asia, based in Singapore. As part of his new role, Pang will also join the JLT Re Asia Pacific Executive Group.

Source: JLT Re