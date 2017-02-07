Chubb Promotes Parry to Claims Director, Europe, Eurasia & Africa

Chubb announced the promotion of Steve Parry, currently claims director for UK and Ireland, Operations and Integration, to the role of director of Claims, Europe and Eurasia & Africa.

In his new role, Parry will have overall responsibility for strategy and delivery of the company’s claims service in these two regions. He brings over 30 years of insurance industry experience, of which the last 10 have been with Chubb in positions of increasing responsibility, the company said in a statement.

Before assuming his current position in January 2016, he served as head of UK and Ireland Claims from 2012 to 2016. Parry joined the company in 2006 as head of Property, Energy and Technical Lines Claims for Europe, and previously held a range of claims management positions at AIG Europe.

Parry will continue to be based in London and will report to Jalil Rehman, chief business operations officer and executive vice president, Europe, with a matrix reporting line to Andrew McBride, executive vice president of Claims for Overseas General Insurance.

Parry succeeds Peter Murray who, after a distinguished 40-year career in the insurance industry, will retire this year. Murray joined the company in 1999 as claims director of ACE Global Markets. In 2001, he was promoted to his current role, which he has held ever since. Earlier in his career, he spent 22 years at Lloyd’s Claims Office, in a number of claims technical and management roles. During his career at Chubb and at Lloyd’s, Murray has played an active role in a number of Lloyd’s market committees and London claims reform initiatives.

Murray will work closely with Parry and McBride over the coming months to ensure a smooth handover. Parry’s appointment remains subject to regulatory approval.

“Steve’s breadth and depth of experience and his proven leadership of the claims function in our biggest European market position him perfectly for this important role as we continue to build a market-leading claims proposition to support the future needs of our clients and partners,” said Andrew Kendrick, regional president, Europe at Chubb.

“Over the past two decades, Peter has been a trusted, dependable and astute partner to me, to our boards and executive team, and to the whole company. He leaves with my sincere thanks for an outstanding contribution to the organization and very best wishes for his retirement,” Kendrick added.

“Steve brings impressive technical and market experience and a deep commitment to delivering a superior and market-leading claims service,” said Andrew McBride, executive vice president of Claims, Overseas General Insurance at Chubb.

McBride thanked Murray for “his outstanding contribution, not only to Chubb but also to the wider industry. He has provided his valued leadership and direction to a range of major loss events and transformational market changes over many years.”

Source: Chubb

Related: