Miller Hires Richards (from Guy Carpenter) for Its Facultative Property Team

Miller Insurance Services has expanded its facultative property team with the appointment of experienced broker and producer Damian Richards.

Richards will work with the team in London and colleagues across Miller to develop tailored facultative reinsurance solutions for its clients, with a focus on UK cedents, said the broker in a statement.

Richards began his career in 1997 and has amassed over 20 years’ experience in the production and placement of property risks across a breadth of sectors, Miller said.

He started his insurance career at Willis Towers Watson, gaining experience of retail property business before spending 15 years at Marsh & McLennan Companies. Most recently, Richards was senior vice president at Guy Carpenter where he focused on the production and placement of facultative reinsurance for UK cedents.

“I’m delighted to welcome Damian to Miller. His expertise adds additional strength and depth to our team and further enhances our ability to provide a market-leading service to our growing client-base,” commented Neil Higgins, head of Facultative Reinsurance in London.

Source: Miller