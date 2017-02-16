Marsh Announces Executive Lineup for Combined Jelf & Bluefin Business

Following the completion of its acquisition of Bluefin earlier this year, Marsh announced that it had appointed a new management team for its combined Jelf and Bluefin business.

Led by Phil Barton as CEO, the new management team is drawn from across Jelf, Bluefin and Marsh, the company stated.

In line with its ambition to become the UK’s leading community broker and client adviser, Marsh said the business will be centered around the client under a combined regional model.

Barton will lead the Scotland & The Lakes region in addition to his role as CEO. Jerry Wilson from Jelf becomes managing director for the South East of England region; Mike Owen from Bluefin becomes managing director for the South West, Midlands & South Wales region; and Simon Bland of Jelf becomes managing director for the North of England region.

Claire Hunt of Bluefin is appointed HR director, and Graeme Lalley, also of Bluefin, becomes chief information officer of the combined business. Marsh’s Oranye Emembolu is appointed chief financial officer.

Duncan Carter will remain managing director, Direct & Partnerships, which includes the companies’ broker networks; affinity; personal lines; and specialist businesses, including Sport & Professions; as well as SME Insurance Services.

All of those appointed will report to Barton.

“With these appointments, we have moved fast to integrate Jelf and Bluefin’s leadership into a single team reflecting the best talent across the whole business,” said Mark Weil, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland.

“Over recent weeks, I have spent time with Jelf and Bluefin colleagues who clearly share our vision of enabling clients to manage risk more effectively by drawing on the combined capabilities of Marsh, Jelf and Bluefin. I am excited about what we can achieve together for our clients and cannot think of a better team to work with to transform clients’ ability to manage risk,” Weil added.

“Our business will always be at the heart of the communities we serve,” commented Barton. “By moving to a regional model for our combined Jelf and Bluefin business, we will be able to deliver our whole proposition, including employee benefits, commercial and personal insurance as well as our full range of specialist services to all of our clients across the UK.”

As part of the changes, Rob Organ, formerly CEO of Bluefin, will leave the business.

Weil said: “We thank Rob for his tremendous contribution to Bluefin over the last few years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Related: