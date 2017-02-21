The Hanover Appoints Fowle as CEO of Chaucer Syndicates, Succeeding Slabbert

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. announced that John Fowle has been promoted to chief executive officer of Chaucer Syndicates Ltd.

Fowle is replacing Johan Slabbert, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Fowle has held key leadership roles at Chaucer since joining the company in 2002, most recently serving as chief underwriting officer, responsible for the development and execution of the company’s underwriting strategy. Previously, he was the active underwriter of Chaucer’s main syndicate, 1084. Prior to joining Chaucer, Fowle held various underwriting positions in the London and Lloyd’s markets.

“We are thrilled to have John, with his extensive underwriting experience and expertise, move into the lead role at Chaucer,” said Joseph M. Zubretsky, president and chief executive officer of The Hanover. “He has played a key role on Chaucer’s leadership team, helping us develop an outstanding underwriting discipline and culture. We look forward to continuing to build on the strong performance of the organization under his direction, providing responsive insurance solutions for our brokers, coverholders and clients.

“At the same time, we thank Johan for his many contributions to Chaucer and The Hanover,” Zubretsky said. “Johan provided strong leadership in the face of challenging market conditions, as Chaucer further enhanced its competitive position as a Lloyd’s specialist insurer of choice. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Fowle’s appointment is subject to Lloyd’s and regulatory approval.

Source: Hanover Insurance Group