Allianz Officially Launches Its Moroccan Subsidiary

The Allianz Group has officially launched its Moroccan subsidiary, Allianz Maroc, which has has been a part of the Allianz Group since Nov. 3, 2016, following the acquisition of 98.9 percent of Zurich Assurances Maroc.

After obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals, it began operations on Jan. 30, 2017, under its new name, Allianz Maroc.

“We are confident that we have all the means necessary to claim a greater position in the Moroccan insurance market and will continue to grow faster and in a sustainable way”, said Dirk De Nil, chief executive officer of Allianz Maroc.

Morocco is an important growth market in Allianz’s strategy in Africa. The country has positioned itself as a hub for the continent.

Hicham Raissi, head of Allianz SE’s Business Divisions for Africa, MENA and India, explained: “Our investment in Morocco shows that we believe in the growth potential of the Moroccan insurance market. We will accompany our retail and business clients in Morocco and all over the world, while providing superior quality service.”

“Allianz Maroc’s ambition is to strengthen its presence in the market, double its market share by 2021, and become the benchmark in the Moroccan insurance market,” the company said.

Aiming to provide customers with more targeted and personalized service along with tailored solutions, the company will focus on digital channels to communicate with customers in real time and quickly handle claims, the company indicated.

Allianz Maroc said it will also develop synergies with other entities of Allianz, including Euler Hermes, to better serve business customers interested in expanding and/or exporting to other African markets.

To facilitate these goals and to establish the brand, Allianz Maroc will launch a 360° communication campaign beginning on Feb. 23, 2017. The company said the campaign’s title of “Insurance from A to Z” refers to the two key elements of the brand’s promise: continuous customer support and tailor-made products to meet customers’ specific needs.

Source: Allianz Maroc

