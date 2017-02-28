Skuld Names Krøger Kjær as Head of Skuld Copenhagen, Succeeding Lehmann

Skuld, the Oslo, Norway-based marine insurance provider, announced the appointment of Krester Krøger Kjær as head of Skuld Copenhagen. Krøger Kjær succeeds Helle Lehmann who, after eight years in the role, has decided to step down and pursue new opportunities.

Previously, Krøger Kjær was head of claims and deputy head of Skuld’s Copenhagen office. To ensure a smooth transition Lehmann will remain at Skuld in an advisory role until September, Skuld said in a statement.

“Helle has been head of Skuld Copenhagen since April 2009, and in that time the office has undergone tremendous change,” said Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and CEO.

“New and modern working methods and ways of operating have been implemented in parallel with maintaining and enhancing the long tradition of quality service to our members and clients,” he added.

“Today, the office is fully integrated in Skuld, including the milestone of bringing the Danish Defence Club fully together with Skuld Copenhagen,” Hansen said.

“I wish Krester Krøger Kjær a warm welcome as head of Skuld Copenhagen. We look forward to a new chapter of the office history and future developments under his leadership.”

Source: Skuld