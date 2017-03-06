Fidelis Insurance Appoints Patel as CFO Successor to McConachie

Fidelis Insurance announced that Hinal Patel has been appointed to succeed Neil McConachie as group CFO, effective June 30, 2017, subject to regulatory and immigration approval.

McConachie resigned for personal reasons earlier this year and after a comprehensive search Patel, currently Fidelis’ Group Chief Actuary, emerged as the strongest candidate, the company said.

“Hinal brings a deep understanding of Fidelis’ business, reserving and capital management which aligns with the strategic role of the CFO,” said Richard Brindle, group chief executive officer. “Most importantly he understands underwriting, which is vital as we continue to pursue growth opportunities.”

McConachie commented: “Hinal has clearly demonstrated his capabilities since joining Fidelis as Group Chief Actuary. I look forward to working closely with him over the coming months, and will remain on in a consulting capacity until December 2017, to ensure a smooth transition.”

Source: Fidelis Insurance

