PartnerRe Names Aon Benfield’s Cabrera as Head of Latin America

PartnerRe Ltd. announced that Humberto Cabrera has been appointed to the position of head of Latin America.

He replaces interim head of Latin America, Salvatore Orlando, who will continue in his position of head of Middle East, Africa and Russia (MEAR) at PartnerRe.

Cabrera will be responsible for leading the development of PartnerRe’s business in Latin America, responding to the needs of clients and advancing the company’s strategic goals. He will report to Tad Walker, CEO of PartnerRe’s Property and Casualty segment and Group Executive Committee member.

Cabrera will be based in PartnerRe’s Miami office.

Cabrera comes to PartnerRe from Aon Benfield where he was chief commercial officer & head of treaty, Aon Benfield Latin America, responsible for strategic planning and managing regional and local reinsurance operations in Latin America. Prior to that, he was CEO and president of Aon Benfield Colombia Ltda.

Throughout his 25-year reinsurance career, Cabrera has worked exclusively in the Latin American region as well as Spanish-speaking parts of the Caribbean, achieving a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities for insurers and brokers in those regions.

“Latin America is an important strategic market for PartnerRe and an area where we anticipate increasing demand for our reinsurance products,” said Walker.

He said that Cabrera brings “extensive experience and an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges of our clients and brokers in that region.”

