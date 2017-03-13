MS Amlin Names XL Catlin’s Padilla as Senior U/W for Latin America

MS Amlin has appointed Frank Padilla as senior international casualty underwriter, specializing in Latin America.

Latin America is a strategically important region for MS Amlin and this appointment underlines its commitment to servicing clients locally, while continuing to develop opportunities and build on partnerships for existing clients, who have a vested interest in this region, the company said in a statement.

Padilla joins MS Amlin from XL Catlin, where he was casualty underwriter for the Latin American and Caribbean region. Drawing on over 13 years of experience working in the Latin American market, Padilla will be responsible for developing the International Casualty account for the region, combining his experience of local markets and customs, with the technical knowledge and support from the team in London. He will be based in Miami.

Source: MS Amlin