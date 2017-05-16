BHSI Launches Casualty Platform; Leeks Named Head of Casualty, UK & S. Europe

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) is introducing public and products liability insurance in the UK, Ireland and Southern Europe, and employer’s liability insurance in the UK and Ireland, while naming Martin Leeks, senior vice president, Casualty, UK and Southern Europe.

Leeks comes to BHSI with 26 years of casualty underwriting experience, most recently at Mitsui Sumitomo at Lloyd’s. Before that, he was senior underwriter at Chartis (AIG) Cat Excess and held casualty underwriting roles at ACE Europe and Zurich. He began his career handling international claims.

“Under Martin’s leadership, we look forward to building out our casualty team in the region and bringing to market creative solutions with the financial strength and long-term underwriting focus of BHSI,” said Tom Bolt, president, BHSI, UK and Southern Europe. “Martin’s wealth of casualty underwriting expertise, coupled with our broad appetite and stable capacity, will translate to solutions that serve customers well for years to come.”

Along with local casualty coverage in the UK and Southern Europe, BHSI will provide multinational programs and underwrite certain targeted trades via coverholders.

Leeks is based in BHSI’s office in London and can be reached at martin.leeks@bhspecialty.com.