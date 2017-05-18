XL Catlin Names AIG’s Estrada, Zurich’s Hughes to Canada Environment Team

XL Catlin has added two new members to its Canadian environmental insurance team: Marc Estrada as environmental team lead and Brian Hughes as assistant vice president, environmental underwriting.

Estrada and Hughes are based in Toronto and report to Joseph Madigan, environmental regional manager for Canada.

Estrada joins from AIG where he focused on underwriting contractors pollution liability and combined general liability and pollution liability risks. Prior to AIG, Estrada spent six years at Hub International HKMB brokering multiple lines of coverage including environmental, construction and D&O.

Hughes joins from Zurich where he spent 16 years underwriting environmental coverages, including contractors pollution and professional liability and fixed site pollution liability.

“While other insurers have shied away from the pollution insurance market, we’re reinforcing our resources and talent to meet our clients’ environmental risk management needs and keep us on our path of profitable growth,” said Matt O’Malley, president of North America environmental insurance.

Nick Greggains, CEO and country manager for XL Catlin, Canada added, “Increasingly, our clients and their brokers are looking for new, innovative solutions for evolving exposures. Effective environmental risk management takes considerable knowledge and technical skill. Marc and Brian add a wealth of experience that I am certain will strengthen our existing relationships and expand our reach in the market.”

Source: XL Catlin