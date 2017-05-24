Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Taps Kleiterp as CEO EMEA, Replacing Buckle

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Fred Kleiterp as CEO Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), effective July 1, 2017.

In this role, Kleiterp will be responsible for managing the strategy, development and performance of the company’s presence in the EMEA commercial insurance markets. With this appointment, he assumes the role he previously held from 2009 to 2013. He is currently serving as CEO Asia Pacific, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and will relocate from Singapore to Zurich.

Kleiterp succeeds Tony Buckle, who has decided to step down as CEO EMEA.

Kleiterp joined Swiss Re in 2001 and held several positions within the Group before joining Corporate Solutions in 2009. He is a Dutch national and holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“Fred’s recent international experience in Asia Pacific, combined with his previous role as leader of our EMEA organization, gives him the ideal background to further strengthen our presence in the region and fortify our relationships with clients and brokers,” said Rudolf Flunger, chief regions officer, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to Tony for his dedication and commitment to Corporate Solutions. Under his leadership, our operation in EMEA has grown profitably and is well positioned for the future,” he added.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients and brokers throughout the EMEA region from offices in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dubai, Frankfurt, Genoa, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions