FM Global Promotes Kelly to VP Diversity & Int’l Human Resources

Commercial property insurer FM Global announced the promotion of Angela Kelly to vice president, diversity and international human resources.

Kelly, a 23-year veteran of the company, will have overall responsibility for leading the company’s worldwide efforts to support workplace diversity and inclusion to strengthen its talent pipeline and complement the company’s overall talent management strategy. Kelly will be based in Windsor, United Kingdom.

“Angela’s experience working in countries around the world provides her with a unique perspective that will assist her in building an integrated approach to fostering a growing, talented and diverse workforce,” said Enzo Rebula, FM Global senior vice president, human resources.

Kelly continues to oversee human resources for FM Global in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kingston University, London, as well as a post graduate degree in human resources from Kingston University, London.

Source: FM Global