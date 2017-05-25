Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Rake as CEO Asia Pacific

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Jonathan Rake as CEO Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Rake will move from his current position as head South East Asia and assumes the new role on July 1, 2017.

He succeeds Fred Kleiterp, who has been appointed CEO EMEA.

Rake will oversee the business and implement the company’s expansion strategy in Asia Pacific. He will maintain his current responsibilities ad interim until his successor is appointed. Rake joined Corporate Solutions in September 2016 as head South East Asia and since then has managed the company’s growth in that region.

Specifically, he oversaw the opening of the Kuala Lumpur office in March 2017, which extended Corporate Solutions’ reach and gives brokers and clients in Malaysia local access to the company’s solutions and services. An experienced commercial insurance executive, Rake has held positions in Europe, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Jonathan’s extensive network coupled with his industry and local market knowledge makes him the perfect choice to lead our continued growth in Asia Pacific,” said Rudolf Flunger, chief regions officer, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. “Furthermore, his commercial insurance experience will help us grow our primary lead business, which is one of our strategic objectives.”

Rake holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Stellenbosch with majors in economics and commercial law. In 2014, he was selected as a World Economic Forum young global leader.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients and brokers throughout the Asia Pacific region from offices in Beijing, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Osaka, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions