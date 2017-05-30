Chubb Names Bryant as Regional Cyber Risk Manager, Europe

Chubb announced the appointment of Kyle Bryant to the newly created role of regional cyber risk manager, Europe.

In his new role, Bryant will bring together Chubb’s dedicated local cyber risk expertise across its European region into a single practice. This will ensure a consistent proposition for Chubb’s local broker partners and clients while delivering enhanced insight and support to them from across the wider region.

Bryant’s role represents an expansion of his previous position as cyber risk manager for Continental Europe. It will additionally include management responsibility for the company’s cyber risk proposition in the UK and Ireland as well as its London-based wholesale division, Chubb Global Markets.

Bryant will be based in London with a dual reporting line to Grant Cairns, head of Financial Lines, UK and Ireland, and Adrian Matthews, chief operating officer, Continental Europe. His appointment is effective immediately.

With 11 years of insurance industry experience, Bryant has held various posts within the field of technology and professional liability insurance. He joined the company eight years ago in New York. Prior to moving to Europe, he held the position of regional manager for technology and professional liability for the US Mid-Atlantic region at ACE, which acquired Chubb in January 2016. Since 2015, Bryant has been responsible for the strategy, development and performance of Chubb’s growing cyber risk portfolio in Continental Europe.

Chubb’s European cyber team currently includes full-time local cyber risk underwriters in nine key markets: the UK and Ireland, the London market, Benelux, France, Germany & Austria, Iberia, Italy, the Nordics and Switzerland. These are supported by specialist underwriters in Poland and the Czech Republic and three dedicated cyber risk engineers covering the UK and Continental Europe.

“Cyber risk is rising high on many board agendas. This month’s WannaCry attack has acted as a further wake-up call while implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation across Europe will further raise the stakes for companies and their management teams,” said Andrew Kendrick, regional president, Europe at Chubb.

Source: Chubb

