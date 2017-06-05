Validus ILS Unit AlphaCat Names AQR’s Van der Stichele as Portfolio Manager

AlphaCat Managers Ltd., the Bermuda-based subsidiary of Validus Holdings Ltd., announced the appointment of Bernard Van der Stichele to the position of portfolio manager for AlphaCat.

In this new role, Van der Stichele will report to Lixin Zeng, chief executive officer of AlphaCat.

Van der Stichele brings over 15 year of institutional investment management experience to AlphaCat. Previously, he served as vice president at AQR Capital Management. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, where he developed its first direct ILS investment strategy.

Bernard’s appointment is subject to Bermuda immigration approval.

In a separate appointment, Chris Silvester, Validus Services’ executive vice president and head of U.S. property underwriting, will assume primary responsibility for AlphaCat’s reinsurance business origination, in addition to his role as head of Validus Services’ U.S. property team. Silvester will continue to report to Validus Services’ executive vice president and chief underwriting officer Jeff Clements.

AlphaCat Managers Ltd. is an investment adviser that manages capital for third parties and the group in insurance linked securities and other property catastrophe reinsurance investments.

Source: AlphaCat Managers Ltd.