XL Catlin Promotes Gerbaud to Head International Environmental

XL Catlin’s insurance operations announced the promotion of Adias Gerbaud to head international environmental.

In her newly expanded role, Gerbaud will be responsible for managing XL Catlin’s environmental portfolio while leading a team of eleven underwriters across the UK, Western Europe and Australia. She is based in Madrid, Spain.

Gerbaud joined XL Catlin’s Spanish operation in 2007 as a claims adjuster. She moved to London in 2008 to become a member of the environmental underwriting team before returning to Spain in 2010 to lead the environmental insurance business in Iberia. She was appointed underwriting manager environmental, Southern Europe & Latin America, in 2013. She became head environmental, EMEA, in 2016.

Gerbaud holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate law from the University of Poitiers, a bachelor’s degree in European legal studies from the University of Cambridge, a master’s degree in international law and Anglo-American business law from Paris I University / Panthéon-Sorbonne, as well as an environmental science degree from the UK’s Open University.

XL Catlin said Gerbaud’s appointment is in line with its drive to further strengthen its environmental insurance capabilities across its EMEA, LatAm and APAC regions, providing a range of solutions for businesses exposed to environmental risks, including pollution & remediation, legal liability and contractors’ pollution liability.

“Many multinational companies across EMEA, LatAm and APAC are increasingly aware that minimal environmental protection practices don’t lead to a sustainable future,” said Daniel Maurer, chief underwriting officer, International Casualty – Insurance.

He said that Catlin’s risk engineers can help minimize environmental exposures and tailor insurance solutions “to mitigate the myriad expenses associated with environmental clean-ups,” he added.

Source: XL Catlin