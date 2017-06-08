Ironshore International Names Lewis to Lead Australia Unit     

Ironshore International has appointed William Lewis as managing director of Ironshore Australia Pty Ltd. (IAPL) to be based in the Sydney office.

Lewis, a private equity attorney, is a specialist in private equity transactions, tax structuring and insurance, advising private equity firms in London, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to this appointment, Lewis was head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Ironshore Asia Pacific, responsible for overseeing M&A business lines throughout the region, including Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo. He reports to Hui Yun Boo, managing director, Ironshore Asia Pacific.

Lewis joined Ironshore in 2012 as a Mergers and Acquisitions manager in Sydney and was promoted to head the specialty business lines unit in 2016. Lewis’ professional career also involved lead advisory positions with Weil Gotshal and Manges, Allen & Overy, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Lewis will lead the company’s multi-line insurance offerings throughout the Australia and New Zealand markets, said Hui Yun Boo.

Ironshore Australia, established in 2011, underwrites a suite of specialty corporate and commercial coverages across all business lines throughout the region, the company said.

