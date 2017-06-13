XL Catlin’s O’Malley Moves to StarStone to Lead Cargo Unit in London

Global specialty insurer StarStone has appointed Rod O’Malley as of head of cargo in London.

O’Malley is joining StarStone in from XL Catlin, where he most recently served as head of the UK cargo team and senior class underwriter. He has 35 years’ experience as a marine cargo underwriter, having worked in both the Lloyd’s and company markets in London.

StarStone’s current London cargo underwriter Henry Wood has been promoted to senior underwriter and will work with O’Malley to expand StarStone’s cargo book.

O’Malley will report to Simon Schnorr, global head of marine.

StarStone is an insurance group with six wholly owned insurance platforms, including Lloyd’s Syndicate 1301. StarStone is owned by Enstar Group Limited, the Trident V funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC and Dowling Capital Partners I, L.P.