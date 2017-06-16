Carnegie-Brown Begins Tenure as Lloyd’s Chairman

Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally has officially assumed his position as chairman of Lloyd’s, following the retirement of John Nelson.

“I am very excited to get started. In the months since my appointment was announced, I have been meeting with people in the Market to hear from them about the challenges they face and what we as a Corporation can do,” said Carnegie-Brown in a prepared statement

“It is also clear that there is a lot to be positive about. The excellence and expertise that exist in this market mean that, alongside the challenges, we also have many opportunities which I look forward to helping to develop in the months and years to come.”

The Council of Lloyd’s, which supervises the market, approved his appointment in February. He is succeeding Nelson, who had announced in 2015 that he would retire this year.

Carnegie-Brown has more than 35 years of financial services experience. He most recently was is chairman of Moneysupermarket Group and a vice-chairman of Banco Santander. He was chief executive for Marsh UK and Europe between 2003 and 2006, senior independent director at the Catlin Group Ltd. from 2010-2014, non-executive chairman of Aon UK Ltd from 2012 to 2015 and has been a non-executive director of JLT Group since 2016.

He previously worked at JP Morgan for 18 years across a number of senior roles, worked in private equity at ran 3i Group from 2007 and was a senior independent director at Close Brothers Group from 2006-2014.