AXIS Insurance Taps Zurich’s Anzelc to Lead New Data and Analytics Unit

AXIS Insurance, a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd., announced the appointment of Meghan Anzelc, Ph.D., as vice president, Data and Analytics.

In this new role, Anzelc, a trained physicist and data scientist, is responsible for implementing a strategy and roadmap to expand AXIS’ data and analytics capabilities.

Prior to joining AXIS, Anzelc was vice president, Lead Data Scientist, for Zurich North America, where she managed a team of 40 data scientists who were responsible for integrating predictive analytics capabilities across the company’s underwriting and claims functions. She also held actuarial and analytics roles at CNA and Travelers earlier in her career.

Anzelc earned her bachelor’s degree in physics from Loyola University Chicago, and received both a master’s and doctoral degree in physics from Northwestern University. She is active in numerous professional development initiatives within the insurance industry, including serving on the steering committee for the Women in Insurance Networking Group.

“Guided by Meghan’s leadership, we will further build upon our efforts to employ advanced data-driven decision making and analytics capabilities to enhance our products and services and deliver even more value to our clients,” said Brian Kemp, executive vice president & chief pricing actuary, AXIS Insurance.

Source: AXIS Insurance