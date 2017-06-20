Chubb Opens Office in Reading, UK; Davison, Glover Appointed to Local Team

Chubb announced it has opened a new office in Reading, Berkshire, in the UK, and has appointed two key members to the local team, as it continues to build its local presence across the UK and Ireland.

Mark Davison has been appointed senior property and package underwriter while Bryony Glover was named business development manager (BDM).

Davison will focus on the underwriting of property and package business for all customer segments and, together with the team, will also have responsibility for managing broker relationships in these product areas. He joins Chubb from AIG where he was a London property underwriter and brings to the role more than 10 years of insurance industry experience.

Davison will report to Nick Kirby, regional property and package manager for the Midlands and South for Chubb.

Glover will be the main access point to Chubb for the market across all product lines. She will also be responsible for maintaining and developing broker relationships generally. Glover joins from Pen Underwriting and has previously worked for HSB Insurance and Towergate.

Glover will report to Andy Francis, regional manager, Midlands and South for Chubb.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

“These appointments demonstrate our continued commitment to building a strong local presence in the South area [of England] and also to the investment we are putting into our local underwriting capability,” said Andy Francis, regional manager, Midlands and South for Chubb in the UK and Ireland.

“Over the coming months, we will continue to grow our team in order to support the development of our products, underwriting and service proposition,” he added.

Source: Chubb