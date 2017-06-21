Ed Taps Execs from Willis Towers Watson & BMS to Grow Professional & Executive Risk Team

Ed, the London-based reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, announced the expansion of its professional and executive risks offering with five appointments. The team, led by Paul Richards, managing director, comprises:

James Baird, director

Neal Hughes, divisional director

Rupert Alabaster, divisional director

James Faith, producer / broker

The professional & executive risks team brings together the new joiners and Ed’s established professional risk offering led by Mark Lowndes who has been with the company since 2004.

Richards has over 30 years of insurance experience gained through underwriting, broking and senior leadership positions. He has specialized in financial and professional risk insurance for nearly 20 years as a partner at JLT and senior partner at Glencairn (latterly Willis Group). He led the financial institutions team at Willis Towers Watson’s FINEX division and most recently led sales development as an executive director of their financial lines division before joining Ed as managing director of the professional & executive risk team.

Baird brings over two decades of experience to his new role. He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he served as executive director, FINEX most recently leading their specialist wealth and asset manager and offshore financial services team, providing solutions direct to customers and to US financial institutions.

Hughes brings 20 years’ market experience, nearly a decade of which he has spent in the financial institutions sector, to his new role. He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he served as a divisional director of the FINEX division and specialised in the servicing and placement of UK and offshore financial institution and professional clients.

Alabaster joins from BMS where, as group director, professional and financial services he led a team focusing on delegated authority business for specialty lines and brings this experience to grow market share in this sector.

Faith brings nearly five years’ experience to Ed. He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he served as a divisional director focusing on servicing financial institutions and professional clients in the FINEX division. Previously Faith serviced private equity clients whilst in a financial public relations firm.

Richards said: “The combination of our people’s knowledge of this specialist area together with Ed’s independence and entrepreneurial approach enables us to offer a genuine alternative to our clients. We will grow our cyber capabilities as well as develop our partnerships with other independent retail brokers and BrokersLink members to create opportunities and solutions for their clients.”

Source: Ed