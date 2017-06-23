JLT Re Appoints Chubb’s Williams as Partner in Bermuda Operation

JLT Re, the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, has appointed Deanna Williams as a partner in JLT Re’s Bermuda operation.

She will report to Charles Withers-Clarke, partner, JLT Re in Bermuda, who said that Williams will focus on specialty lines, “working closely with myself and our teams in London.”

Previously Williams was at Chubb (ACE) Tempest Re where she was a vice president underwriter, focused on international property catastrophe XL. Prior to that she held key roles at Ace Tempest Re, XL Reinsurance and XL Capital.

Source: JLT Re