XL Catlin Appoints AIG’s Ochsenkuehn as Head of Global Programs

XL Catlin’s insurance operations announced the appointment of Sonja Ochsenkuehn as head of Global Programs with worldwide responsibility.

Ochsenkuehn’s remit is to drive the network performance and best in class service delivery, said XL Catlin in a statement.

She will have direct responsibility over XL Catlin’s global program platform, with teams in New York, London, Zurich, Mexico City, Hong Kong, New Delhi and Vienna. Reporting to Philippe Gouraud, XL Catlin’s global head of Strategic Client & Broker Management, she will be based in New York, N.Y.

With more than 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry, Ochsenkuehn joins XL Catlin from AIG. Most recently, she held the position of head of Knowledge Strategy & Network Guidance. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Union College, New York and a Master of Business Administration & Industrial Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.

XL Catlin said global insurance programs are central to its client offering. Last year its insurance businesses led 70 percent of the nearly 3,500 global programs it participated in, arranging for over 18,000 local insurance policies to be issued, the company said, noting that its global programs business has seen significant growth in recent years, with a doubling since 2011 of the number of programs it manages.

“We made the strategic decision to strengthen our team because we recognize our clients’ needs are changing and getting more complex, moving from the traditional risks, such as property and casualty programs, to include political violence and terrorism, supply chain disruption or cyber risks,” commented Gouraud.

Source: XL Catlin