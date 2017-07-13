FERMA European Risk Management Certification Available Online

The Federation of European Risk Management Associations (FERMA) announced that its European Certification program is now available online. The first online examinations will start in September.

“This is a major step forward in giving access to FERMA Certification to risk professionals throughout Europe. Application, registration, all educational materials and examinations are now open to any qualified risk professional through the internet,” said FERMA President Jo Willaert.

The FERMA Certification is the only European professional designation for risk managers, said FERMA, which represents more than 4800 risk and insurance managers in Europe.

Developed by FERMA and its 22 national associations, the certification provides independent confirmation of the professional competences, experience and standards of individual risk managers, said FERMA in a statement.

Certification rests on four pillars: knowledge, experience, continuous professional development (CPD) and a code of ethics, said the association.

FERMA said it will remain responsible for the content and approval of the candidates. FERMA’s partner, ANZIIF, a supplier of online insurance and risk management education, is providing the platform and will schedule examinations online every month from September.

“We are very excited about this step for certification and its value in the continuing development of the risk management profession in Europe,” said Willaert. “The process is easy and candidates have direct access to the materials to prepare for the exam. Some of our members’ countries will also organize a physical training program for candidates.”

Interested risk professionals can find all necessary information about the FERMA Certification and register via FERMA’s website.

Current examination dates are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

FERMA and its member associations launched the FERMA Certification in October 2015. The first 18 successful candidates received their certificates at the FERMA seminar in Malta in September 2016. Since then, seven other candidates have qualified through programs run by their national associations.

Source: Federation of European Risk Management Associations