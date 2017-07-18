Insured Losses from Central Alberta Storm Estimated at US$23.7M

A severe storm that swept through central Alberta during the third week of June has resulted in more than C$30 million (US$23.7 million) in insured damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), which quoted a report from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ)*.

On June 20, a low-pressure system caused severe thunderstorms in parts of central Alberta, including Red Deer, Innisfail and Pine Lake. The storms produced hail and winds of over 100 km/hr (62 mph).

Strong winds were the primary cause of property damage, with trees brought down on buildings and cars and roof shingles being torn off, causing flying debris, said the IBC. In addition, thousands of properties in Red Deer were left without power.

“Severe storms have been happening more often and with greater intensity across Alberta,” said Bill Adams, vice president, Western, IBC.

* Toronto-based CatIQ delivers analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes.

Source: Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC)