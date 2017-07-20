AGCS Appoints Smith as Head of Engineering, Regional Unit London

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS)* has appointed Paul Smith as head of Engineering, Regional Unit London (RUL).

He reports regionally to Carsten Scheffel, AGCS board member and chief regions & markets officer for RUL. He also reports locally to Brian Kirwan, UK CEO, AGCS, with a reporting line into Chris van Gend, global head of engineering.

In his new role, Smith will be responsible for the engineering portfolio in the UK, Ireland, Dubai, Russia, the Nordic Region, Australia and New Zealand.

Smith succeeds Tim Cook who, as announced earlier this year, relocated from London to New York to become the new AGCS head of Engineering, North America.

Smith joined Allianz in 2001 and has filled multiple roles within the engineering team. Prior to this appointment, he served as a regional practice leader for construction all-risks and inherent defects insurance (IDI) – playing a key role in the creation and development of AGCS’ IDI proposition.

Smith began his career as an underwriter for Commercial Union and then gained further experience working for a variety of organizations, including Guardian Royal Exchange and AXA in London.

“We’re targeting further growth for the engineering business across the region,” said Scheffel. “We already insure a wide range of engineering risks, supporting clients across sectors including construction, renewable energy, power and utilities, oil and gas, heavy industries and mining.”

* AGCS is Allianz Group’s dedicated carrier for corporate & specialty insurance business.

Source: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS)