Aetna Acquires Bupa Thailand to Expand in Asia Health Insurance

Aetna Inc. announced it has acquired UK-based Bupa Group’s Thai business, Bupa Thailand, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will significantly increase Aetna’s presence in Asia, and is key to the company’s strategy to go “broader and deeper” into local healthcare markets, the company said in a statement.

“This is a significant and exciting expansion for Aetna in Asia, and clearly demonstrates our commitment to investment and growth in the region and globally,” said Richard di Benedetto, president of Aetna International.

“Thailand is an important market for us, with increasing local wealth driving greater adoption of health insurance. Aetna’s wide product portfolio, together with an excellent talent and knowledge base transferring from Bupa, will put us in a very strong position in the local market,” he added.

Bupa Thailand was established over 30 years ago, and is Thailand’s leading specialist health insurer, with more than 300,000 members and a network of over 400 healthcare providers in the country, said Aetna, noting that Bupa Thailand will continue to operate under the Bupa brand for a short time before rebranding as Aetna.

Source: Aetna