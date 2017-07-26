UK Broker Beach Names RenRe’s Goldberg as Senior VP, Casualty Reinsurance

July 26, 2017

Beach & Associates, the London-based re/insurance broking and advisory firm, announced the appointment of Julian (Jules) Goldberg as senior vice president.

He is based in the London office and reports to Adam Hedley, partner.

Goldberg will play an integral role in the growth and management of casualty reinsurance business. He will also be involved in product development, said Beach in a statement.

Goldberg brings over a decade of experience in the insurance industry to Beach. He joins from RenaissanceRe Syndicate 1458 where as senior vice president he was responsible for managing the casualty treaty portfolio and underwriting team. Goldberg began his career as a casualty treaty underwriter at Brit Insurance.

Beach operates in London, Zurich, Bermuda, Toronto, Burlington N.C., Chicago and New York.

Source: Beach & Associates

