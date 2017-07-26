BHSI Taps AIG’s Maxwell, Chubb’s Dilley for Exec. & Professional Lines in S. Europe

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced the appointments of Vanessa Maxwell as head of Professional Indemnity & Cyber Insurance and Tom Dilley as head of Financial Institutions in Southern Europe.

“Vanessa will focus on building our professional indemnity and cyber portfolio while Tom will grow our financial institutions book of business,” said Patrick Brown, head of Executive & Professional Lines, UK and Southern Europe, BHSI.

Maxwell comes to BHSI after 15 years at AIG, where she was most recently head of Professional Liability, Cyber and Commercial Institutions, UK. Before that, she was underwriting manager, Financial Institutions, for North American Executive Liability Lines, and underwriting manager, Professional Liability, at AIG in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Delaware.

Dilley joins BHSI after 12 years at ACE (now Chubb), where he held a variety of roles within the financial institutions team, most recently head of Financial Institutions, UK and Ireland. Throughout his career, he has underwritten a broad scope of international financial institutions, specializing in investment management business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Cardiff University and associateship of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) and Investment Management Certificate (IMC) designations.

Maxwell and Dilley are based in BHSI’s London office and can be contacted at the following addresses: vanessa.maxwell@bhspecialty.com and thomas.dilley@bhspecialty.com.