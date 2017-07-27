Ironshore’s Pembroke Agency Launches Project Cargo Consortium for Lloyd’s China Platform

Ironshore’s Pembroke Managing Agency Ltd. has launched a Project Cargo Consortium to serve the Lloyd’s China platform, offering capacity limits of up to US$178 million.

Pembroke Lloyd’s Syndicate 4000 offers dedicated coverage for risk exposure and consequential loss related to project cargo transportation and delay in start-up for large scale project risks triggered by China’s “Belt and Road Initiative,” also known as “one belt, one road.”

With this program, launched in 2013, China plans to underwrite billions of dollars of infrastructure investment in countries that link the Silk Road with Europe.

Tracy Ma, Pembroke underwriting manager, will lead project cargo underwriting for the Lloyd’s China Platform, based in Shanghai. Ma will work in cooperation with Andrew Corton, global head of Marine Cargo, based in London.

“Our new consortium for China cargo line risks replicates the approach and risk appetite of Pembroke’s Project Cargo Consortium in the Lloyd’s market, which currently is the largest of its kind for targeted marine lines,” said Mark Wheeler, chief executive officer of Ironshore International. “Pembroke’s presence in the region enabled us to create the consortium, extending sector underwriting capabilities to cover China risks.”

Ironshore said that industry estimates indicate that the Belt and Road Initiative could generate US$3.5 billion in insurance premium for marine lines, with project cargo emerging as the most significant risk exposure as “belt” refers to sea lanes.

Source: Ironshore