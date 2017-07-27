Syndicate DTW1991 Names Cowell & Colville to UK, Int’l Underwriting Team

Lloyd’s Syndicate DTW1991, managed by R&Q Managing Agency, has appointed John Cowell as senior underwriter and Ed Colville as underwriter in its UK and international underwriting team.

Cowell has over 25 years’ experience in the UK and international insurance markets. He held senior underwriting roles in the UK before transferring to Pen Underwriting (Australia) in 2014, where he was responsible for product development and the management of their underwriting facilities.

Colville joins DTW1991 from Trilogy Managing General Agents, a coverholder partner of DTW1991, where he was underwriting a UK SME portfolio. He has also worked for Brit and QBE in underwriting roles.

Source: Syndicate DTW1991