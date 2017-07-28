FM Global Names Tranquillo as SVP EMEA/APAC, Johnson as VP Asia Region

FM Global, the Johnston, R.I.-based commercial property insurer, has made key changes to its management team, moving Stefano Tranquillo and David M. Johnson into new roles in EMEA/Asia Pacific and the Asia region.

Stefano Tranquillo has been appointed senior vice president, division manager, EMEA/Asia Pacific, and will be based at FM Global’s Luxembourg office. Previously, he was senior vice president, division manager, Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Before that, he was vice president and manager of FM Global’s Northern Europe operations. His tenure with the company has included posts in Brazil, Italy and the UK.

Since joining FM Global in 1984 as a loss prevention engineer, Tranquillo has worked in numerous roles, including engineering, underwriting and management. Tranquillo received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College in London, and holds an Associate of the City and Guilds of London Institute (ACGI) certification.

In addition, David M. Johnson has been appointed vice president, regional manager, Asia. Based at FM Global’s Singapore office, he will be responsible for helping the company grow its business in the Asia Pacific region and be even better positioned to respond to client needs. He will also be the local liaison for FM Global’s new loss prevention training and operations center in Singapore, which is slated to open in early 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Johnson was operations vice president, area manager in Asia overseeing FM Global’s client service delivery. His history with the company includes posts in Sweden and the United States. Johnson joined FM Global in 1990 as a loss prevention consultant. He is a graduate of Montana State University, Bozeman, Mont., receiving a bachelor of science in civil engineering.

Source: FM Global