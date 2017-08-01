BHSI Opens Dublin Office, Names MS Amlin’s McNamara to Head Operations

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. (BHSI), announced it has established a new office in Dublin and appointed Cormac McNamara as Property & Casualty manager, BHSI Ireland.

“Cormac will build our local team and lead our efforts to bring all of BHSI’s Southern European underwriting capabilities to Ireland,” said Tom Bolt, president, UK and Southern Europe. “We are excited to further expand our geographic footprint in the region as we steadily grow our underwriting capabilities as well.”

McNamara comes to BHSI with 24 years of experience in the UK and Ireland insurance markets. He spent the last six years at MS Amlin/Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, where he held a variety of underwriting positions, most recently Ireland Underwriting & Distribution manager. Before Mitsui Sumitomo, McNamara was Commercial Insurance manager, UK Region and Ireland, at Chubb Insurance Co. of Europe, and held several other underwriting positions at Chubb prior to beginning his career at QBE Europe.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in European Studies (Insurance & German) from the University of Limerick.

McNamara can be contacted at cormac.mcnamara@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI said the address of its new Dublin office is: 49 Upper Mount Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co.