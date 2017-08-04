Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Canadian Broker GPL Assurance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of GPL Assurance Inc. (GPL), located in Montreal, Quebec. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968, GPL is a retail insurance broker offering commercial property and casualty services to large corporations, middle-market and small business clients, as well as personal lines solutions for individuals, across the province of Quebec, Canada, said a statement from Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based Gallagher.

GPL specializes in developing tailored risk management and insurance programs for the construction, knowledge-economy and commercial/SME sectors, the company added.

President and CEO Louis-Thomas Labbé and his associates will continue to operate in their current locations in Montreal and Laval, Quebec, under the direction of Stephen Bryant, head of Gallagher’s Canadian brokerage operations.

“GPL has an excellent reputation for superior client service, niche expertise and risk-management-led programs, with a team-based culture and family values similar to Gallagher’s,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO.

“Their strong geographic presence in Quebec will be an excellent complement to our existing Canadian operations in other provinces,” he added.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.