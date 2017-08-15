Canada’s Economical Names Dunbar to Lead Its Digital Direct Channel, Sonnet

Waterloo, Ontario-based Economical Insurance has appointed Roger Dunbar as the senior vice president of Sonnet Insurance, Economical’s digital direct channel.

Previously, Dunbar was vice president, Marketing, at Trader Corporation where he led Trader’s consumer and business-to-business strategies, and business intelligence. Before Trader Corporation, he was managing director of Ancestry.ca. His career has spanned online publishing, media, retail and consumer packaged goods at leading global brands, including J. Walter Thompson, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney and The Globe and Mail.

He has an MBA from the Rotman School of Business and an undergraduate business degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Dunbar has more than 30 years of progressive business experience running consumer-focused operations, including a decade in the digital world, said Rowan Saunders, president and CEO of Economical Insurance.

Source: Economical Insurance