Greenlight Capital Re Names Belfatti to New Role of Chief Operating Officer

Greenlight Capital Re, the Cayman Islands-based specialist property and casualty reinsurance company, announced it has hired Michael Belfatti to the newly created position of chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Belfatti’s responsibilities as COO will include oversight of the company’s pricing, actuarial and risk management functions, and spearheading data collection, analytics and technology efforts across the company. As a member of the executive team he will also assist with the development and execution of the company’s overall strategy. He will report directly to Simon Burton, chief executive officer of Greenlight Re.

Belfatti brings to Greenlight Re over 20 years of reinsurance and insurance industry experience. Prior to joining the company, Belfatti founded and was CEO of M. J. Belfatti & Co., a consulting firm focused on insurance innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and other operational and analytical projects. He has held the position of executive vice president and chief actuary at both Endurance Holdings Ltd. and Validus Holdings Ltd. Prior to that, Belfatti also held senior roles at the Tillinghast Business of Towers Perrin and at ACE Financial Solutions.

Belfatti is a fellow in the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He received his master of engineering degree in financial engineering from Princeton University and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Political Science from Swarthmore College.

Burton said that Belfatti has extensive experience overseeing reinsurance pricing and risk management as well as deep knowledge of data analytics innovation, which makes him “an ideal fit for our long-term goals.”

Source: Greenlight Capital Re