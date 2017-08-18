A.M. Best América Latina Chief Resigns; Keenan Assumes Interim Role

A.M. Best announced today that Manuel Agustin Calderón de las Heras has resigned from his position as managing director of A.M. Best América Latina to pursue other opportunities.

Calderón de las Heras has been with A.M. Best for the last two years, and in that time has contributed to the success of A.M. Best’s presence in Mexico, according to the ratings agency.

Andrea Keenan, senior managing director and head of industry relations, who has served A.M. Best in numerous leadership roles throughout the Americas, will oversee the Mexico operations during the transition period.

Alfonso Novelo, senior director of analysis, will also continue to serve insurers in the region, according to Matt Mosher, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Novelo will be appointed to the board of directors of A.M. Best América Latina later this year.

Incorporated in 2013, A.M. Best América Latina offers financial strength ratings for A.M. Best-rated entities in most Spanish-speaking markets.

Keenan said A.M. Best will be expanding its efforts further throughout the Latin American region from its base in Mexico City.