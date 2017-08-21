JLT Re Taps Bardon as Bermuda Partner, Working with Industry Loss Warranty Team

JLT Re, the London-based reinsurance broker and consultancy, has appointed Nicolas Bardon as a partner in JLT Re’s Bermuda operation reporting to Guy Hengesbaugh.

Bardon will work closely with Gary Reynolds and others on the industry loss warranty team in Bermuda, London and New York.

Bardon joins from Somerset Holdings where he has led business development and production since 2013. Prior to that he worked in the banking sector holding key positions at CitiGroup and Bank of NY Mellon.

Guy Hengesbaugh continues, “We have seen our operation in Bermuda more than double in size over the last 4 years and have benefited from JLT Re’s growing international reach and expertise”.

Bardon is expected to start in a few weeks.

Source: JLT Re