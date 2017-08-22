Ascot Launches P/C Reinsurance MGA: Ethos Specialty Insurance Services

Ascot Group Ltd. (AGL) has launched Ethos Specialty Insurance Services, LLC, a standalone managing general agent (MGA), operating under AGL.

Michael Sillat has been appointed as chief executive officer of Ethos, effective Dec. 1, 2017.

“The formation of Ethos represents an important step in AGL’s long-term strategy to invest and build a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance platform,” said AGL in a statement.

Prior to Ethos, Sillat spent 15 years at WKFC Underwriting Managers, where he initially started as chief financial officer, took on the role of chief operations officer in 2008 and became president and chief executive officer in 2011.

“I am very much looking forward to joining the team and building what will be the preeminent MGA in the specialty arena,” said Sillat.

Justin Meizlik has joined Ethos as chief operating officer. Previously, Meizlik served as head of Audit and Programme Implementation at WKFC Underwriting Managers.

“Leadership, operations, and controls are key to building any successful business, especially where the strategy is a combination of organic growth and M&A, such as is the case for Ethos,” said Andrew Brooks, chief executive officer of Ascot.

“Michael and Justin’s multi-year experience in building and executing operating platforms for myriad MGAs and programs will be invaluable as we begin to execute our strategy,” he added.

Source: Ascot Group Ltd.