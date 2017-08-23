Severe Typhoon Hato Lashes Hong Kong; Highest-Level Storm Warning Issued

Hong Kong hoisted its highest-level storm warning for the first time in five years as Severe Typhoon Hato lashed the financial hub with heavy winds and rain, forcing the city’s stock exchange to cancel trading for the day.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 10 signal at 9:10 a.m. local time and said it will remain in force for “a couple of hours.” It’s the first time since Typhoon Vicente in July 2012 that the city has issued its highest-level warning. The last time Hong Kong had to cancel full-day trading was in October 2016, when Typhoon Haima forced schools to close and airlines to suspend flights.

Severe Typhoon Hato was closest to Hong Kong about midday, skirting about 60 kilometers to the south of the city, the Observatory said. Hato, named after the Japanese word for pigeon, is forecast to move west-northwest at about 25 kilometers per hour toward the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary.

About 450 flights have been canceled at Hong Kong International Airport as of 11 a.m., according to the Airport Authority. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said a majority of flights to and from Hong Kong between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday have been suspended.

Most businesses close and much of the city’s public transport shuts down with the hoisting of the No. 8 signal. MTR Corp. has canceled train services in open sections and maintained limited services underground on an adjusted schedule. All schools were closed for the day. The government opened 27 temporary shelters and 198 people have sought refuge.

The storm also affected some Hong Kong-listed companies that are due to report earnings on Wednesday. Health and Happiness H&H International Holdings Ltd. and K. Wah International Holdings Ltd. are among those that canceled their press conferences. Sinotrans Ltd. postponed a briefing to Thursday. Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co., however, decided to hold its investor presentation and press conference as planned.

Several trees fell onto a highway in the Wan Chai business district, while traffic remained light as most people weren’t going to work. Some still made it to the office.

Clement Cheng, a Hong Kong-based trader at RBC Investment Management Co., went to work by car at 7:40 a.m. and found the office empty except himself and an analyst.

“I need to get into the office to manage some regional orders,” said Cheng. “It is super windy in Hong Kong. I can feel my apartment moved a bit this morning.”

–With assistance from Hannah Dormido, Brian K. Sullivan, Jasmine Wang, Dominic Lau, Adrian Leung, Shiyin Chen and Will Davies.

