NexAssure to Launch MGA for Europe, Middle East Business

NexAssure Group is set to open a specialist managing general agent, NexAssure Agency (UK) Ltd. in London and has appointed a senior underwriter Mark Angel as head of Specialty to lead the company’s expansion into Europe and Middle East.

Angel joins the NexAssure London office from the WhiteOak Underwriting Agency where he was chief underwriter.

Anthony Hobrow, CEO of NexAssure Group, said the company’s expansion into these new regions reinforces its growth ambitions.

“NexAssure has built up a successful footprint in the challenging regions of Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia using their entrepreneurial approach and local client driven expert solutions,” said Angel.

“Our London office will provide good opportunities for our clients including the Lloyd’s broker market for our specialist products and administration services within these new regions and then beyond,” he added.

Independently owned NexAssure Group headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, provides warranty, financial and speciality reinsurance through NexAssure Agency and third-party administration services through NexAssure Management.

Source: NexAssure Group