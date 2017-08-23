Chubb Taps Allianz’ Gschossmann as Head of Financial Lines

Chubb announced that Johannes Gschossmann has been appointed as head of Financial Lines in Singapore. He joined the company on July 12 and reports to Liam Burrell, division head of Property & Casualty (P&C).

Gschossmann brings with him more than 10 years of industry and global experience. Prior to joining Chubb, he was at Allianz overseeing the Financial Lines operations in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, Gschossmann will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Financial Lines portfolio in Singapore, including all underwriting and market-facing functions. In addition, he will spearhead product development as well as underwriting initiatives to achieve sustainable growth.

Source: Chubb