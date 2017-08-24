CNA Hardy Appoints IMIU’s Fryer as Class Manager, Mining Specialist

CNA Hardy, a specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd’s and company markets, announced the appointment of James Fryer as class manager, mining specialist.

Reporting to Lloyd Tunnicliffe, head of Property, Fryer will be responsible for building out CNA Hardy’s mining capabilities, driving profitable growth and raising awareness of CNA Hardy’s global proposition.

Fryer will join CNA Hardy from IMIU International Mining Industry Underwriters, where he is currently underwriter and managing director, responsible for underwriting both operational and construction books for mining clients worldwide as well as managing a specialist mining risk engineering team. IMIU have a global remit to underwrite on behalf of Inter Hannover and Hannover Re. Prior to IMIU, he was an underwriter and engineering practice leader at Torus Insurance. Fryer also has extensive experience as a risk engineer working at Charles Taylor Consulting, and Royal and Sun Alliance. He is a chartered chemical engineer and worked within the heavy industry and chemical sectors before commencing a career in insurance.

“James joins the property team at a very exciting time, with the recent launch of our natural resources offering. His technical knowledge and specialist skillset will assist in the development of our mining and heavy industry sectors,” said Patrick Gage, chief underwriting officer at CNA Hardy.

Source: CNA Hardy