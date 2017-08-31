Marsh Names Nayler, from Aon, to Lead Financial Institutions Industry Practice

Marsh announced the appointment of David Nayler as Leader of its UK Financial Institutions Industry Practice.

Reporting to Charles Beresford-Davies, Risk Management Practice leader, UK & Ireland, Nayler’s employment is expected to commence in early 2018.

In this role, Nayler will bring together financial services sector client management, technical, placement and risk management specialists from across the business to support Marsh’s financial institutions clients in mitigating the complex risks they face.

Nayler joins Marsh from Aon where, since 2005, he has worked in a variety of leadership roles within the firm’s Financial & Professional Services Group, including heading up the Legal & Claims Practice. A qualified solicitor, Nayler is also chairman of the British Insurance Law Association.

Source: Marsh